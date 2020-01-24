Twitterati amused over elephant calf’s novel rescue from well
New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The way an elephant calf in Jharkhand was rescued by forest officials and villagers with practical application of some basic science has earned praise from a section of Twitterati.
Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey posted the rescue clip on Twitter and captioned it: “Heart-warming pictures of how intelligently the team @dfogumla and villagers save an elephant calf who had fallen into a well. They pumped in water into the well to make the animal float to the surface. Great work.”
After the post went viral, a user wrote: “Marvellous example of traditional scientific knowledge of the village. In day-to-day activities more people are using such knowledge to live their lives in comfortable ways.”
Another wrote: “Smart thinking by the team @dfogumla and villagers… amazing story to narrate to schoolchildren on how they can apply their learning in school to real life.”
A post read: “What an idea sir ji! Practical application of theory. I would have never thought about it if left alone. Great to see the forest department doing a wonderful job! Keep it up!!”
A Tweeple remarked: “Amazing! Science at its best. Great example to show to kids during Physics lesson! They will get to learn both science & love to animals.”
