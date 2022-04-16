Twitter users want Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire Sri Lanka instead of the microblogging site for $43 billion, as the country faces its worst economic crisis since its Independence.

Many users on the platform shared their views and asked the tech billionaire to bail out the debt-ridden country.

“Elon musk, if you wanna buy something buy Sri Lanka. Leave Twitter alone,” a user wrote.

“@elonmusk, would you like to buy Sri Lanka for $43 Billion? We have the best graphite in the world for your @Tesla at Bogala too,” another user wrote.

Recently, Musk announced that he had made an offer to buy Twitter. The billionaire is willing to pay $54.20 per share to buy 100 per cent of the company.

The all-cash offer will value the social network company at about $43 billion.

He also acknowledged he was “not sure” if he would actually be able to buy Twitter, adding that there is a Plan B if his initial offer is rejected.

Meanwhile, Twitter has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter by Musk.

“The Rights Plan, often called the ‘poison pill,’ will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” according to the announcement made.

