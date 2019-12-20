Twitterati extend greetings on #WorldHindiDay

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Twitterati extended greetings on World Hindi Day on Friday. January 10 is commemorated every year with the objective to promote the use of Hindi language abroad.

The first conference on Hindi was held from 10 to 12 January 1975 in Nagpur to promote the language worldwide. Since then January 10 is being observed as World Hindi Day.

Extending his best wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Hindi and Indian languages are very beautiful and their use on the web and mobile is increasing.

Twitterati since early morning made #WorldHindiDay the top trending hashtag. They are extending greetings with quotes, images and messages.

A user on micro-blogging site Twitter wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of India, World Hindi Day.”

“Oxford Dictionary included words like ‘Bada Din’, (big day) ‘Acha’, (Good) ‘Bacha’ (Child) and ‘Surya Namaskar’ in 2017. It represents the importance and acceptance of Hindi”, added another.

A post read, “Elevating the Hindi language at a global stage, which is the 4th most spoken language globally; the world celebrates #WorldHindiDay on the 10th of January.”

A Tweeple remarked, “India is a multicultural nation with 22 major languages, written in 13 different scripts, with over 720 dialects and what binds us together is our national language, HINDI.”

