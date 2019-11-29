Twitterati hail Bengaluru cop as ‘Singham’

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) A heartwarming image of a policeman going well beyond his scope of duty to help out an auto rickshaw driver has gone viral on social media.

The post shared by Bengaluru City Police on their Twitter handle shows the policeman helping an auto rickshaw driver push his vehicle, which apparently stopped mid-way, with the caption, “Photoa Story….Happy ending.”

Netizens took to Twitter to praise the official and also prodded the Bengaluru City Police’s official handle to recognise the officer’s kindness.

A tweeple on the micro-blogging site praised the cop and wrote, “From carrying dead body to pulling auto… Policemen are always ready… Thank you.”

“3 cheers for Bangalore Police,” wrote a user, while another called the cop “Singham”.

Another post said, “Just loving the walk the talk and showing everyone to follow help to grow.”

