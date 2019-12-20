Twitterati hail free Wi-Fi on Delhi Metro trains

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) As Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced free Wi-Fi facility on moving trains on its network, Twitter users hailed the decision though a few also demanded reduced fares instead.

Starting Thursday, passengers will be able to browse on free Wi-Fi while travelling on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line.

The DMRC wrote on its handle @OfficialDMRC: “Passengers will be able to access high-speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name ‘METROWIFI_FREE’. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey.”

It is for the first time in India that free Wi-Fi facility on moving metro trains has been launched. Delhi Metro currently provides Wi-Fi facility at many of its major stations, including those on Yellow and Blue lines.

One user praised the move: “Good work. Keep it up!”

Another user commented: “First of all, please try to reduce technical glitches which occur frequently on most of the lines. Easy commute is the basic service that Delhi Metro should properly provide.”

One user sought more information: “Please share the details of stations which provide free Wi-Fi.”

“88 mbps incredible speed on moving train! Hats off DMRC if speed continue at this rate…,” commented one user.

“Useless thing, which is not needed. Better decrease fares!” wrote one user.

