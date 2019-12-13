Twitterati react as Sengar gets life term, demand death

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) After a special court on Friday sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment for raping a minor in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh in June 2017, many Twitter users demanded capital punishment for the convicted politician.

#KuldeepSinghSengar trended with 3,286 tweets and #UnnaoRapeCase with 1,210 tweets.

Sengar was also ordered to pay Rs 25 lakh, including Rs 10 lakh to the rape survivor, and Rs 15 lakh to the prosecution.

One Twitter user wrote: “Finally, after so long, our judiciary announced life imprisonment and penalty of Rs 25 lakh against Sengar under IPC Section 376 (rape) , and Sections 5(c) and 6 of POCSO Act and claims that justice is served!! Do you really think the victim got justice??”

Several users posted old pictures of Sengar with supporters of a particular group and wrote: “People can be identified by their clothes.”

One user posted: “Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of 25 lakh. My question to the court — He even tried to attack the victim, why only life imprisonment? Why not death penalty?”

One post read: “Hang Kuldeep Singh Sengar.” Another read: “I demand capital punishment for Sengar.”

Another remarked: “Government must present a good example for such rapists.”

“Justice served… This guy deserves to be hanged; she was a minor, only 16-year-old, that lady who took her to this man got saved somehow…”

One post read: “Sengar has got away with lesser punishment, @myogiadityanath. The government must file review/appeal for enhancing the sentence.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm