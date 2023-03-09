INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Twitterati slams Bharat Matrimony over new Holi video ad

NewsWire
0
0

Bharat Matrimony’s latest video commercial on the occasion of Holi has sparked debate, with several people accusing the matrimonial website for hurting their religious sentiments.

The video released on March 8, also marked as International Women’s Day, shows how harassment faced by women during Holi leads to trauma and stops them from celebrating the festival of colours.

Bharat Matrimony tweeted the 75-second clip video with the caption: “This Women’s Day and Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being – today and forever.”

The video shows a woman with her face covered in different colours, who washes her face to get rid of the Holi colours.

Underneath her colourful face are shown bruises. And the captions reads: “Some colours don’t wash away easy.”

“A third of women who’ve faced this trauma, have stopped playing Holi.”

Twitter users called out against the matrimonial website for hurting religious sentiments, and linking a festival with an important issue.

“You guys are absolutely disgusting. How dare you link a social message with the Hindu festival of Holi,” wrote a user.

“It’s disappointing to see that you’re equating our festivals with harassment. Let’s celebrate diversity and respect each other’s culture and faith. Let’s spread love, not hate,” wrote another.

“#BoycottBharatMatrimony Shame on @bharatmatrimony for using a Hindu festival like #Holi to run their social awareness agenda,” another user tweeted.

Even as the video soon became viral and triggered a massive outcry, some also came in support of the ad.

“This is indeed very brave of @bharatmatrimony. Festivals cannot and should not be a traumatic experience. Respect and Consent is vital and what better than the #WomensDay to send this message out to all those men who abuse, harm and disrespect women,” tweeted one user.

“Some people are very angry on this video. But thanks to @bharatmatrimony for raising this sensitive topic. Illiterate people can neither understand nor want to understand,” tweeted another.

A day earlier online food delivery app Swiggy was also called out by netizens over a billboard ad for Instamart.

The billboard features eggs and reads, “Omelette; Sunny side-up; Kisi ke sarr par. #BuraMatKhelo. Get Holi essentials on Instamart.”

20230309-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Food kit’ politics back in play in Kerala with Onam kit

    ‘Genius Inside’ launches platform to decode lives of over-achievers

    Follow Sonam Kapoor’s night skincare regime

    PM Modi holds meeting with senior cabinet ministers