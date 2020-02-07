Twitterati take hilarious route on Teddy Day

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) As the week of love entered its fourth day with couples celebrating the Teddy Day, singles are dishing out funny memes and rib-tickling posts over social media calling it a mere Monday and comparing it to the regular Monday blues.

A user remembering the bond between Mr. Bean and his brown teddy taught netizens the meaning on the actual Teddy Day. Sharing the picture of Bean and his teddy, the user wrote “This Teddy Day should be remembered for the relationship & Bond between Mr. Bean & his beloved Teddy”

Another user differentiating between singles and couples stated “You want Teddy bear, And I want Thandi beer, We are not same Didi”

Meanwhile, many users shared the photo of ‘Tatya Bichho’ from the movie ‘Khilona Bana Khalnayak’, wished Teddy day to the couples.

Posting the laughing emojis a user said: “We have reached that stage of our lives that we are not bothered about– rose day, teddy day, kiss day or even valentine day. The only day that matters is the dry day.”

Sharing a nursery rhyme a user tweeted “Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Turn around.

Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Touch the ground. Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Polish the shoes. Teddy Bear, Teddy Bear, Off to school.”

Sharing the pain of the married life a user commented “Rose day, teddy day– Married people life is like –Headache Day, Ekadashi Day, Purnamaasi Day, Early Morning Days.”

Another wrote ” Jab Life Mein Nahi Hai Lady, To phir Kis Baat Ka Teddy.”

