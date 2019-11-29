Twitterati vent anger over Hyderabad rape-murder

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Even three days after a veterinarian was gangraped and murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Twitter users on Sunday continued to vent their anger and shock over the macabre crime, demanding death for rapists and action against erring policemen.

The woman was killed near the Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on Wednesday night but her burnt body was found the next day near Shadnagar, about 25 km from ORR.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wrote on her Twitter handle @AnushkaSharma, “Pain… anguish… anger… frustration… disbelief… this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Justice should be served swiftly.”

In reply, one fan added: “I cannot imagine what her family is going through at a moment. Until we don’t have a stringent laws, this kind of barbaric will sadly continue.”

Another reacted: “Voice of people like you all are heard… why don’t you all come forward to make it a movement and speak for justice because when common people like us raise the voice the government swiftly brushes us away….”

Reacting to the trend, a user stated, “Tommorow is too late, stand up for women today.”

Another netizen asked what action should be taken against the erring cops?

A user posted a clipping of the rape-murder accused being transported to jail from court and wrote: “In this video, Hyderabad Police isn’t escorting any VVIP, but giving protection to *** rapists. Public anger is at its peak. Enough is enough.”

One user posted a picture of a body of a hanged man dangling from a crane jib and demanded that people wanted this fate for the accused in this case too.

“The rapists must be hanged immediately. Why is the government keeping on delaying this issue?”

Another user remarked: “Don’t show mercy to these monsters; don’t take them under law; hand them to the public; public will show them the pain of sis! #HangRapists”.

