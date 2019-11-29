Twitterati vents anger over Unnao rape survivor’s burning

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Twitter users on Thursday vent their anger over the burning of a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, blaming the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for the gory crime.

#Unnao trended on Twitter with 11.6K tweets. A user retweeted a news report that the 23-year-old woman was set afire by five men, of which three have since been arrested. One of the arrested included the man who allegedly raped her in March. The woman suffered 90 per cent burn injuries.

A user commented: “Despite the national spotlight on Unnao due to another high-profile case, UP Police have failed yet again to provide protection to the victim. Only politicians & criminals are protected in @myogiadityanath’s UP!”

Another tweet read: “The CM should resign. Such an ineffective and useless government ‘Rapists out on bail’ means the police is absolutely incompetent there. This is not an isolated incident. Absolutely shameful.”

A user vented his anger with these remarks: “The Hyderabad case, and now this Unnao case. My blood boils !!! What is happening? Seriously, what is happening??”

A woman Twitter user dubbed the crime as horrific and a travesty. “If the police had pursued the rape charges diligently and arrested the perpetrator this would not have happened. We’ve changed the laws but police remain the same.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/vd