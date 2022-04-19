INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter’s board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken another dig at Tesla board, saying the members of the board will get zero salary if his $43 billion takeover bid succeeds.

“Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s $3 million/year saved right there,” Musk tweeted on Monday.

He also tweeted “Love Me Tender”, an Elvis Presley song, after Twitter adopted ‘poison pill’ strategy to prevent Musk from forcefully buying it.

Musk earlier said that the Board of Twitter should be more concerned about other potential bidders than him who has made a fair offer to acquire 100 per cent of the micro-blogging platform for $43 billion.

“In fairness to the Twitter board, this might be more of a concern about other potential bidders vs just me”.

With 9.2 per cent stake, Musk is one of the largest shareholders in Twitter.

Asset management firm Vanguard Group disclosed last week that its funds now own a 10.3 per cent stake in Twitter which makes it the largest shareholder.

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, who rejected Elon Musk’s offer, has about 5.2 per cent share in Twitter.

As Twitter adopts the ‘poison pill’ strategy, the Tesla CEO is reportedly speaking to investors who could partner with him on acquiring the micro-blogging platform.

Musk may join “private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering taking Tesla private”.

Egon Durban, who is the co-CEO of Silver Lake, is a Twitter board member.

20220419-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘HC lost sight of fact..’: Mamata moves SC in Narada sting...

    Primary classes to reopen in Karnataka from Oct 25

    Covid vaccine: About 34 cr people above 45 years, says Centre

    Maharashtra floods: JuH sets up relief camps in temple, other places