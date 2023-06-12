Elon Musk on Monday said that Twitter will “hopefully” roll out a new update this week, which will limit the ability to send DMs to people who don’t follow you to Blue users.

A Twitter user posted, “My DMs have just become bot central. Never been this bad. “

To this, @TitterDaily-an account focused on providing Twitter news– commented, “Your DM spam should be going down considerably in the coming weeks.”

“Hopefully releasing the update this week. As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible,” Musk replied.

“The only ‘social networks’ that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by — 10,000X.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Twitter Blue was supposed to fix this, but instead of being a form of verification; it was just turned into a pay to play feature. Make ppl scan their IDs, something like that.”

Another commented, “The bot problem is getting out of control. Thankfully the verification system will help to clear that out.”

Meanwhile, last week, he had said that Twitter will soon start paying creators on the platform for the ads served in their replies.

