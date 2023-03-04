BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter’s revenue nosedived 40% in Dec as advertisers left: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Despite Elon Musk’s efforts to monetise Twitter, the micro-blogging platform reported a massive 40 per cent drop in revenue and adjusted earnings for December 2022, the media reported on Saturday.

Several advertisers “ditched the social-media platform following Elon Musk’s takeover”, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In an update to investors, Twitter reported a 40 per cent decline (year-over-year) in both revenue and adjusted earnings for December.

The company recently made a first interest payment to banks that lent $13 billion to help Musk buy Twitter.

Twitter did not comment on the report.

Musk had predicted in November that Twitter may go bankrupt. He fired thousands of employees and shut down offices across the world in order to cut expenditures.

The company had lost half of the top 100 advertisers in less than a month after the billionaire took office. Later, some advertisers returned to the platform.

Musk said last month that Twitter will immediately begin sharing advertising revenue with creators “for ads that appear in their reply threads”.

The Twitter CEO apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the micro-blogging platform and said that the company is taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.

“Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically,” he had posted.

20230304-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Yogi’ fraud: Subramanian’s ‘missing’ laptop in focus, officials tight-lipped

    Fuel prices rise sharply, Mumbai sells petrol at Rs 94.36/l

    Airbus expands India Covid relief operations

    Israel’s annual inflation highest in nearly a decade