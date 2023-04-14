INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter’s Super Follows now called Subscriptions

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has renamed its “Super Follows” feature, which lets you subscribe to individual users to access some exclusive content, to simply “Subscriptions”.

Users can find the feature in the “Monetization” section of settings.

“Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours-long video! Just tap on “Monetization” in settings,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The Subscriptions feature will let you charge users to get access to things like subscriber-only tweets, spaces, and badges.

Moreover, Musk said that for the next 12 months, Twitter will not keep any money from users, which they will earn from their monetised content.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and 92 per cent on the web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” he added.

However, after the completion of 12 months, the iOS and Android fees will drop to 15 per cent, and the company will add a smaller amount on top of that based on volume.

Creators will be allowed to set the price of their Subscription offering by choosing from one of three price points made available by Twitter — $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99, according to the company.

The tech billionaire also mentioned that the company will also help promote the work of creators on the platform.

“Our goal is to maximise creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk said.

