Two mid 19th-century British East India Company-era cannons, installed to protect Mumbai, have now been refurbished and now adorn two parks, officials said on Monday.

The sturdy steel cannons, both over 3 metres long with the inscription 1856, denoting the year they were cast, were part of many installed by the British rulers to protect the then Bombay, from any seaward aggression via the Arabian Sea.

These two were unearthed in the Lions Children’s Park of Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb a few years ago, among others that had been found in different parts of the country’s commercial capital.

Following instructions of BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the two guns were given a meticulous make-over by the BMC’s Heritage Conservation Cell.

The fully restored magnificent cannons have been installed on befitting pedestals at the Dr K.B. Hedgewar Garden in Ghatkopar west and the Lions Children’s Park in Ghatkopar east, said Parks Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi.

Chief Engineer Vijay Nighot said that after the guns were found several years ago, a special proposal was sent to Heritage Conservation Cell to afford the cannons a makeover for the modern generation.

Both cannons are of the British times, with each being 3.10 metres long, and having a 0.64 metre diameter while circumference of their wheels is 1.17 metres. They bear the words ‘NCPC’ engraved on them with the year of manufacture, said Nighot.

After conducting proper research into their antecedents, the majestic guns were given a facelift and mounted on platforms resembling bastions of forts, to give the people a glimpse of their glorious history.

Now, the two historical artefacts have proved to be extremely popular among young and old alike visiting the two parks daily with many posing for selfies or clicking pictures and videos, said Pardeshi.

