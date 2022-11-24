Punjab Police on Thursday said they have arrested two aides of gangster Rajan Bhatti at a raid in Bathinda town.

Bhatti, a resident of Gurdaspur, is close-aide of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa.

The arrested have been identified as Harjasneet Singh and Kamaljeet Singh. Two illegal weapons — .315 bore rifle and .30 bore Star make pistol — along with ammunition were seized from their possession.

Divulging details, AIG Ashwani Kapur said during investigation, a case was registered against Landa for disturbing peace and harmony in the state. Accused Bhatti was found to be in direct contact with Landa and carrying out illegal activities at his behest.

He said Bhatti, who has a notorious past and facing criminal cases including attempt to murder, has been on the surveillance. He said Bhatti assisted Landa in narcotics smuggling and weapon supply.

