With the arrest of a man and apprehension of a juvenile, the Delhi Police on Monday said that they had solved an attempt to murder a 21 year-old youth in the Model Town area.

Police said that they have also recovered a knife, used in commission of crime from the possession of the accused, identified as Bedu alias Pintu alias Kana, a resident of Ashok Vihar area.

Bedu, as per the police, is a drug addict and habitual criminal, previously found involved in a case uner the NDPS Act.

On December 25, Deepak alias Rahul was attacked by two people near Hans Cinema, Azadpur. One of them injured him with a knife.

According to a senior police official, on receiving information regarding the incident, a police team reached the spot and Deepak was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in Model Town police station and investigation was taken up,” said the official.

“During investigation, Bedu’s associate was nabbed and on his instance, Bedu was also arrested from ‘Bada Bagh’ behind the Mahendru Enclave,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest), Apoorva Gupta said.

On interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in the case and on the instance of Bedu, one knife, used in commission of crime, was recovered.

“He further disclosed that the leg of the victim, while crossing the road, touched one of them, due to which they got annoyed and decided to teach him a lesson,” said the official.

