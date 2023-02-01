INDIALIFESTYLE

Two apprehended for killing Class 12 student in Delhi’s Kalkaji

Delhi Police have apprehended two accused, including a juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a Class 12 student to death in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area.

According to a senior police officer, at 2.30 p.m. on Monday, an information was received at the Kalkaji police station that a youth, named Mohan (18), a resident of JJR camp in Okhla Phase-II, was admitted to the Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital with stab injury on his chest.

Accordingly, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of DD entry in view of the serious nature of the injury.

“The youth was later declared dead, following which Section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR. Mohan was a student of Class 12 at a local government boys’ school,” the officer said.

During investigation, police found that on January 28, there was a minor scuffle between Mohan and his school friends with the students of another school near Govindpuri metro station.

“On Monday, a group of students from another school planned to settle their score and reached near Hansraj Sethi Park. They had come prepared to assault them. As soon as the victim and other students reached near Hansraj Sethi Park, they were assaulted by the other group,” said the official.

The victim was hit and stabbed with a knife in the chest. “On Tuesday one of the accused Shiva Chaudhary (18) and a 15-year-old juvenile were apprehended,” said the official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.

