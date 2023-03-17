The Delhi Police on Friday said that they had busted an inter-state gang indulged in supplying illegal arms and ammunition to criminals and gangsters in Delhi and its surrounding areas with the arrest of two arms traffickers.

Police have also recovered 12 illicit pistols of .32 bore from the possession of the two accused, identified as Mohammad Aziz, 39, and Arshad Khan, 30, both residents of Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Both the accused persons were supplying illicit weapons to gangsters of Delhi-NCR, western UP, and Rajasthan since a very long time, as per police.

“The accused used to procure illicit pistols for Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per piece and sell the same to criminals of Delhi-NCR, western UP, and Rajasthan for Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per pistol,” said the official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Singh said that in view of use of illegal firearms in various crimes in Delhi and adjoining states, a team was working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of such anti-national elements.

“Accordingly, information about illegal firearms suppliers and their associates active in Delhi-NCR were being collected through various sources. Further, during investigation of various cases, it transpired that the firearms traffickers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are in touch with illicit firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and procuring illegal firearms from them,” he said.

The police team on March 15, after receiving specific inputs a trap was laid near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal and two key members of an arms syndicate, Aziz and Arshad were nabbed.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the duo was involved in trafficking of illicit pistols for over two years.

“They used to procure illegal pistols from Dinesh and sell the same to the criminals of Delhi/NCR, western UP, and Rajasthan. They also made revelations that Dinesh, who is the resident of Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh), visited Delhi in the first week of March 2023 and met one of the associates of Rashid Cablewala, a member of Hashim Baba gang,” the DCP said.

The accused further revealed that they had come to Delhi to deliver this consignment of illicit pistols to the above-mentioned associate of Rashid Cablewala on the direction of Dinesh.

“Further investigation is on to identify all the forward and backward linkages of this arms and ammunition network,” the official added.

