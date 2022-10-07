Two Army personnel were killed and one injured on Friday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi district.

Among the deceased personnel was a junior commissioned officer (JCO).

A court of inquiry has been ordered, according to sources.

“Two Indian Army personnel, including a JCO, lost their lives after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field firing exercise today in Babina Cantonment near Jhansi. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” an official release from the Army said.

Further details are awaited.

20221007-152202