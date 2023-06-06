INDIA

Two arrested, 6 booked for forcing conversion in UP’s Bahraich

The UP Police have booked six persons and arrested two for allegedly abusing Hindu deities and attempting to ‘motivate’ a group of Hindus into adopting Christianity in Nanpara town of Bahraich.

The police acted on a complaint by a local office-bearer of a right-wing Hindu outfit.

According to reports, a prayer meeting organised on Sunday by a Christian missionary at Bhaggapurwa, near Saadat Inter College, Nanpara, was luring a group of Hindu villagers to adopt Christianity.

Those involved in luring villagers into converting to Christianity were allegedly abusing Hindu deities.

As the news spread, over a dozen angry members of right-wing organisations reached Kotwali and registered the complaint.

They demanded strict action against those involved in religious conversion.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, prompting the police to register the case against six people in this case. They also arrested two persons.

Those who have been booked included Anil Kumar, Dubar, Narayan, Bachhraj, Nanke, and Malti Devi. They are said to be members of the local church.

The accused were booked under section 295 A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said that a case has been registered and a probe is on.

