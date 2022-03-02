INDIA

Two arrested, 880 grams gold seized at Chennai Airport

By NewsWire
Two persons including a woman were arrested by Customs officials for trying to smuggle in gold into India, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

According to Customs, a woman, Shakti Jeyakrishnan who had arrived here from Dubai was intercepted by officials.

On checking her, four bundles of gold paste found concealed in her innerwear. The bundles were recovered.

The officials also arrested Nagoor Gani waiting outside, to receive the gold.

Gold, weighing 880 grams and valued at Rs 40.55 lakh, was seized.

