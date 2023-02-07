INDIA

Two arrested at Delhi airport for hiding gold paste in undergarments

NewsWire
0
0

The Customs officials on Tuesday said that they have arrested two air passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth Rs 1.95 crore by concealing it in their undergarments.

A senior customs official said that both the passengers came from Dubai and were intercepted on the basis of intelligence.

“4.5 kg gold paste was recovered from their undergarments, leading to the recovery of 3.85 kg of pure gold valued at 1.95 crore,” said the official.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The said passengers have been placed under arrest under section 104 of the Act.

The two accused were produced before a special court which has remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20230207-110602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arshdeep Singh nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year...

    PM apprises floor leaders of both houses on govt response to...

    Ex-Tripura Cong president appointed Trinamool’s state chief

    Relief for Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi as woman journalist withdraws complaint