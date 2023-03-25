INDIA

Two arrested for attempting to rob Russian tourist in Goa

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to rob a Russian national in a hotel room.

According to North Goa Superintendent of Police Nidhin Valsan, complainant Aigul Davletianova, 30, Russian national, staying at Grand Inn hotel in Morjim, Pernem-Goa, said on March 24, two unknown persons entered into her room through slanting window, and when she woke up, the accused persons caught hold of her hands and pressed her mouth due to which she sustained injuries to her lips and her one tooth got uprooted.

“All the staff working at Grand Inn hotel were rounded up and after interrogation, suspects namely Abinash Goria, 29, native of Assam, who was working as a waiter and Mohammad Faizal Khan, 26, native of Jharkhand, who was working as an electrician in the hotel, confessed to committing the crime,” Valsan said.

He said that both the accused persons are arrested and remanded to four days police custody.

“During interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they entered the room of the complainant woman with an intention to commit theft,” Valsan said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

