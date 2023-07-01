The Karnataka Railway Police have arrested two people for brandishing swords inside a moving train which triggered panic and chaos among the passengers.

The two arrested persons were identified as Jayaprabhu and Prasad, who were travelling from Goa to Tirunalveli in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on Friday when the Tirunalveli Superfast Express was moving from Surathkal to Tokuru in Dakshina Kannada district.

In an inebriated state, they took out the swords and started threatening the passengers.

As a result, the travellers ran out of thecoach, fearing for their lives.

TTEs Babu. K., K. Srinivas Shetty and Thimmappa Gowda rushed to the spot and snatched the swords from their hands.

Later, the accused were handed over to the police at the Mangaluru Railway station.

Many seats and windows were damaged as a result of the incident.

The railway police have seized the swords.

