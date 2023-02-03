INDIA

Two arrested for gang-raping minor in Bihar’s Sheohar

Two persons have been arrested in connection with gang rape of a minor girl in Bihar’s Sheohar district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in a village coming under Shyampur Bhataha block in the district on Thursday. As the girl was returning from a local market, she was intercepted by two accused, and taken to an isolated place, and raped.

The accused released the victim after few hours, threatening her to dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

However, the victim, after reaching home, revealed her ordeal before mother. The victim along with her mother approached Shyampur Bhataha police station and filed a complaint against the accused.

“The victim has identified the accused. Accordingly, we raided the houses of accused and arrested them. We have conducted the medical examination of the victim with confirms sexual assault. The accused are booked under the POCSO act and the case was transferred to women police station for further action,” an officer of Shyampur Bhataha police station said.

