Delhi Police have arrested two persons for killing a 55-year-old man in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, the police said on Friday, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining four accused, who are on the run.

The arrested persons have been identified as Alam (33), a resident of Saboli Extension, and Zahid alias Feroz alias Thekedaar (38), a resident of Mandoli.

According to the police, on Monday, information was received from the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding a man being admitted there in an injured state by his brother-in-law, who was later declared dead.

“On inquiry, the deceased person’s brother-in-law, Manoj Rawat, told the police that at around 7.20 p.m., he along with his friend was returning from work. When they reached near the Victoria Public School on Rajpur Road, he saw a crowd surrounding an injured person, who happened to be Virender, the deceased,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

During investigation, eight teams were formed to trace the accused involved in the incident.

“Footage from around 100 CCTV cameras installed in the area were scanned to identify and trace the culprits. Finally, Alam and Zahid have been apprehended. The duo disclosed that a total of six persons were involved in the incident,” the officer said.

20230512-200204