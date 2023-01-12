INDIA

Two arrested for links with anti-national elements: Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two men suspected of involvement with anti-national elements, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga alias Yaqub, a resident of district Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and Naushad, 56, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said that they have also recovered three pistols along with 22 bullets.

According to police, Naushad had been associated with Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Harkat-ul-Ansar, operating primarily in Kashmir.

He has been a life convict in two cases of murder and was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case under the Explosives Act.

Police said that Jagjit Singh is a member of the notorious Bambiha gang.

“Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand,” said a senior police official, adding that further investigation is under way to ascertain their other involvements.

20230112-214403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Corona curfew extended in entire J&K till May 17

    Bengaluru to have 4 cycling tracks soon: K’taka CM

    Zayn Malik’s fashion collaboration

    15L poppy plants seized in Himachal after 17-hr operation