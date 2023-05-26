The Karnataka Police arrested two persons on Friday in connection with a moral policing case involving a Hindu man and a Muslim woman in Chikkaballapur district.

The arrested persons were identified as 20-year-old Wayeed and 21-year-old Saddam, both residents of Nakkalakunte in Chikkaballapur. The police have launched a hunt for another accused, Imran.

The incident of a group of youths belonging to the Muslim community thrashing a Hindu boy for hanging out with his Muslim female friend had come to light on Thursday. The accused had also attacked the girl and threatened her.

Police said the victims were sitting in a small hotel in Chikkaballapur, when they were noticed by the gang. The young woman was clad in burqa. The accused gang observed the duo and attacked them after confirming that the young man was a Hindu.

The gang first called the young man out and thrashed him. The young woman rushed to his rescue and told the accused that she knew him very well and questioned their actions. However, the accused asked the young woman to apologize.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint against the accused in the Chikkaballapur police station. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had vehemently stated that moral policing will not be tolerated in the state.

