INDIA

Two arrested for moral policing in Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police arrested two persons on Friday in connection with a moral policing case involving a Hindu man and a Muslim woman in Chikkaballapur district.

The arrested persons were identified as 20-year-old Wayeed and 21-year-old Saddam, both residents of Nakkalakunte in Chikkaballapur. The police have launched a hunt for another accused, Imran.

The incident of a group of youths belonging to the Muslim community thrashing a Hindu boy for hanging out with his Muslim female friend had come to light on Thursday. The accused had also attacked the girl and threatened her.

Police said the victims were sitting in a small hotel in Chikkaballapur, when they were noticed by the gang. The young woman was clad in burqa. The accused gang observed the duo and attacked them after confirming that the young man was a Hindu.

The gang first called the young man out and thrashed him. The young woman rushed to his rescue and told the accused that she knew him very well and questioned their actions. However, the accused asked the young woman to apologize.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint against the accused in the Chikkaballapur police station. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had vehemently stated that moral policing will not be tolerated in the state.

20230526-120605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Loan Fraud: Cong accuses Modi govt of complicity, collusion & connivance

    Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner ‘toughest Avenger’

    Veteran comrade V.S. Achuthanandan to miss CPI-M state conference

    Punjab Police bust fake Remdesivir manufacturing racket