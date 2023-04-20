Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy, who was recently released from a juvenile correction home, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sahil (20) and Yamin (18).

On Wednesday around 10.28 a.m., Shastri Park police station received a call regarding a body on second Pushta near pillar No. 92 -93, about 25 metres from the road, on Delhi Saharanpur Expressway following which a police team rushed to the spot, the official said.

However, when the police reached the spot, they found the teenager lying there with stab marks on his chest and between neck and head on the left side. He was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

“His mobile phone was also found missing from the spot,” said the official.

Investigation revealed that the deceased had a history of conflict with the law and had spent four months in a government observation home before being released on March 5, 2023.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey said that the teenager had been involved in a theft case in Noida.

“In light of this information, the police focused on the period before and after his release from the observation home. It was discovered that the deceased had been living on the third floor of a rented accommodation building and had been close to a girl who resided on the ground floor,” said the DCP.

However, upon inquiry, it was found that the girl and her brother were missing. “Further investigation revealed that the girl’s brother, Sahil, had been against their relationship and had frequent conflicts with the deceased. Additionally, while the deceased was in the observation home, the girl had developed a relationship with Yamin in the same locality who was also found to be missing since the incident,” said the DCP.

The police then analysed the call details record of Yamin, where it was found that he had made a call to the deceased on the night of the incident.

“The police team laid a trap and managed to apprehend Sahil and Yamin near Gate No. 2, Jama Masjid,” said the official.

During sustained interrogation, both broke down and admitted to have killed the teenager.

“After being released from the correctional home, the teenager discovered that the girl he had been close to has lost interest in him and had become involved with Yamin. The teenager became furious and began to threaten both Yamin and the girl. Sahil, the girl’s brother, also disapproved of the teenager’s behaviour,” said the official.

Over several days, Yamin and Sahil planned to kill the teenager.

“On April 18, at approximately 9:46 p.m., Yamin called the teenager and suggested that they should go for a walk. Sahil joined them, and they walked down the 2nd Pushta Road towards Khadar under the pretext of taking a break. The teenager unsuspectingly followed them and walked between them. In the darkness, they attacked the teenager. Sahil held him down while Yamin stabbed him deeply in his neck, head, and chest,” said the official.

“Both accused persons will be produced in Court today and will be brought on police remand. They have disclosed that they had thrown the knife near Jafrabad. The weapon of offence is to be recovered,” said the official.

“The girl is absconding. She needs to be examined in this case. Mobile phone of the deceased is to be recovered,” said the official.

