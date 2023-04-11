The co-owner and manager of a resto-bar were arrested for playing a dubbed video of the TV serial Ramayana on a big screen inside the resto-bar in Noida, an official said on Tuesday.

The video was played at Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida.

In the viral video, the characters of Lord Ram and demon king Ravana of the serial were shown with modern music playing in the backdrop.

Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noida, said: “Co-owner Manak Aggarwal and manager Abhishek Soni of the bar have been arrested while the DJ of the bar is currently in Chennai.”

The police said: “The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).”

“The matter is very serious. A meeting will soon be held with senior officials regarding this. A letter would also be given to the excise officer. Action can be taken to cancel the license by the excise separtment,” the ACP said.

An internet user shared the video of the incident on Twitter and tagged the UP police as well as the Noida police handles in the post.

“This video is being played publicly in Noida and Hindu religion is being mocked. Action should be taken on this immediately otherwise if vandalism takes place, then they only (the resto-bar) would be responsible for it,” the user tweeted.

20230411-150803