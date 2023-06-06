INDIA

Two arrested for youth’s murder in South Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested two men for the brutal murder of a youth in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Devraj and Ayush Thapa, both residents of Devli village.

Sachin, a 23-year-old resident of Raju Park area, was stabbed on Monday by the two accused following a minor altercation.

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre but was declared brought dead.

“During the investigation, the crime scene was preserved by the local police and the CCTV camera installed in the area were analysed. A witness of the incident told police that while Sachin was being taken to the hospital, he said that Devraj and Ayush had stabbed him,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Blood-stained clothes and weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that there was previous enmity between the accused and the victim regarding an argument that took place about a year ago.

“Sachin had passed continuous threats of dire consequences to the accused,” said the DCP.

20230606-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How the TTP bleeds Pakistan with a thousand cuts

    One CCTV camera helped trace driver in Delhi BMW hit-and-run case

    ‘Grave truth’: Viral picture of padlock on grave from Hyderabad, not...

    Centre asks states to be better prepared in view of monsoon...