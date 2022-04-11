INDIA

Two arrested in Bengal for gangrape of woman

Two out of three persons accused of raping a woman in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district were arrested on Monday, the police said.

One of the arrested persons — Amal Khatua is the brother-in-law of the victim. The other person, Kartik Maiti, is a close associate of Khatua. The third accused is absconding. The incident has been reported from Namkhana.

After the alleged gang-rape, the accused tried to set the woman on fire. Later, she was shifted to the Kakdwip sub-divisional hospital.

On Monday morning, after regaining consciousness, she gave a statement to the police accusing Khatua, Maiti and one of his associates of raping her.

She said that the victim’s husband used to stay in Bakkhali for work.

She told the police that her brother-in-law was often offering her “indecent proposals” in her husband’s absence.

On late Friday night (April 7), according to the woman, the accused first took turns to violate her, and then tried to kill her.

As she began screaming and yelling, the people residing in the nearby houses had gathered. In the meantime, the accused went absconding.

Sunderbans district police superintendent, Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay said: “Two of the accused have already been arrested. The third accused will also be arrested soon,” he said.

