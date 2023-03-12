Two persons were arrested in North Goa for allegedly killing a cow and stealing a calf, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Rajendra Morajkar from Siolim in North Goa complained that his cow and a calf, which were tied in a field for grazing, had gone missing.

A police team investigated the matter and arrested the accused, identified as Athanas Rafel Lakda, 30, native of Chhattigarh’s Raigarh, and Manbahal Johan Ekka, 20, from the same state’s Chikatwani.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage was examined and the accused persons were noticed during the commission of crime. Both accused admitted to the crime,” he said.

He said that during the investigation, police found a carcass of a cow which was sent for post-mortem examination.

He said that the chopper used in killing the animal was seized a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered.

