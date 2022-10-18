INDIA

Two arrested in killing of non-local labourers in J&K’s Shopian (Ld)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that two persons have been arrested for the killings of two non-local labourers in Shopian district.

Vijay Kumar, Additional DGP, Kashmir said that the main attacker was arrested during the night and later his associate was also arrested within hours of the attack.

Kumar told reporters during his visit to the incident spot, “Further investigation is going on. The attacker was working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commanders, Danish and Abid.

“As they have no security, non-locals remain soft targets for the militants. We will give a befitting reply. Hardcore militants behind the attack will be neutralised soon.

“We have carried out raids at hideouts disclosed by the arrested hybrid militant and further investigation is going on.”

Two non-local labourers, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar of Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), were killed when a grenade was hurled inside their rented accommodation in the Hermain village of Shopian district.

The hybrid militant, Imran Bashir Ganie, who confessed to having hurled the grenade, was arrested by police within hours of the incident.

On his disclosure, his accomplice was also arrested on Tuesday.

