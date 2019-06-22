Two arrested in Kolkata for betting on World Cup matcm

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) Two people were arrested here for illegal betting in the cricket World Cup 2019 match between India and West Indies, a Kolkata Police official said on Friday.

“Acting on a tip off, a team of officials conducted raids in different parts of the city on Thursday night and arrested Md. Inam alias Guddu from Tantibagan Lane area for allegedly betting on the match,” Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

Two mobile phones used for betting were also seized from him.

“Further raids were conducted based on the accused’s statement and one more person, Rajkumar Shaw was arrested on the same charges from Topsia area,” Tripathi added.

A desktop and mobile phones used by Shaw for betting have been seized.

–IANS

mgr/ksk