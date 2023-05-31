INDIA

Two arrested in molestation case in Bihar’s Gaya after video goes viral

The Gaya police have arrested two persons who were part of a gang involved in the molestation of a girl on May 29, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused are identified as Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Kumar. Both are residents of Gulriyachak locality under Magadh Medical college police station. The accused have been booked under relevant IPC sections of 294, 509, 354B, 341, 323, 504 and IT Act of 67.

“After the video went viral on social media, we constituted a team to identify the accused and the locations. We have managed to find the place where the accused have committed the crime at Khurar Charkhani Ghat under Magadh Medical College police station.

“Our teams continuously raided the hideouts of the accused and managed to nab two of them. The efforts are on to nab other accused,” said Gaya city Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu.

The video shows the victim sitting with her boyfriend and talking to him at the Khurar Charkhani Ghat when around half a dozen miscreants arrive there. They ask them to stand in a line, and then molested the girl.

The gang recorded the video and uploaded the same on social media. City SP Himanshu took the cognizance of the matter and immediately launched action against them.

