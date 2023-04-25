INDIA

Two arrested in UP for glorifying Atiq Ahmed on social media

Two persons have been arrested and sent to jail for praising slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed on social media by calling him a “lion that was killed while being trapped in a cage…and those responsible would have to pay a price.”

The two have been booked under the IT Act and other sections of the IPC.

According to police, the first accused, a 35-year-old man from Bithri Chainpur in the district, had shared a “provocative post” on his twitter handle regarding the murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj recently.

Inspector (crime) Amresh Kumar said, “The alleged accused works at the reception desk of Rohilkhand Medical College. An FIR was registered against him following a complaint filed by me after he shared a provocative post, which was causing unrest in society and could spark riots. We have slapped section 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) of IPC, along with the IT Act, on him. He was arrested and sent to jail on Monday.”

The other accused, a resident of Abdullahpur Mafi, had on April 17 posted a message also praising Atiq Ahmed on Facebook. He was booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on ground of religion, race etc) of IPC and section 66 of the IT Act.

Police said the second accused had posted inflammatory posts on social media earlier as well.

An FIR against him was lodged on the complaint of a right-wing activist, following which he was arrested.

20230425-091403

