With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug cartel and recovered 1.505 kg fine quality heroin and 2.126 kg tramadol powder worth more than Rs eight crore, an official said.

The accused were identified as Dharmender Kumar (26) and Visheshwar Yadav (40), both residents of Chatra in Jharkhand.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that on June 23, specific information was received that one Dharmender along with another cartel member would come to Sarai Kale Khan area to deliver a huge consignment of drugs to their associates in Delhi.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid in Sarai Kale Khan area and the duo was apprehended in a white Hyundai Creta. On checking, 1505 grams of fine quality heroin and 2126 grams of tramadol powder were recovered from the car,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had come to Delhi to supply heroin at the behest/instructions of one Dinesh Yadav, who is the kingpin of the network.

“It was further revealed that they all are engaged in opium cultivation in the remote areas of Chatra, Jharkhand. Thereafter, they manufactured Heroin by processing the opium by using chemicals available in local markets,” said Dhaliwal.

The accused further divulged that the Tramadol powder is added to the Heroin to increase its quantity.

“After the Heroin is prepared, Dinesh supplies it to various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi/NCR with the help of his associates,” said Dhaliwal.

“Both the accused Dharmender and Visheshwar are habitual offenders and are previously involved in three drug trafficking cases. Further efforts are being made to nab the kingpin Dinesh,” the official added.

