Two arrested with fake currency worth Rs 4 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Two persons, including a women, have been arrested in North Delhi for allegedly carrying fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

The accused duo were arrested from near the Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station near Shalimar Bagh.

“After frisking the duo, fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 with a face value of Rs 4,00,000 were recovered from their possession,” said a senior police officer.

Further investigation is underway.

–IANS

