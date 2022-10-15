INDIA

Two Arunachal youths missing for over 50 days from India-China border area

NewsWire
0
0

Two youths of Arunachal Pradesh are missing for over 50 days now after they went in search of local medicinal herbs and for hunting at a mountain along the India-China border, their families said on Saturday.

The disappearance of Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu of Duiliang village of Anjaw district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was also confirmed by various official agencies, including police, though they said that it was not clear if the duo had actually crossed the LAC or not.

Tikro’s younger brother Dishanso Chikro told the media that the two youths went to Chaklagam area in search of medicinal herbs on August 19 and the villagers last saw them on August 24.

“We have searched for them at many places, but are unable to trace them yet,” Chikro said, adding that an FIR was lodged at the Khupa police station on October 9.

He said that he has informed Hayuliang MLA Dasunglu Pul about the missing duo. The family members and relatives suspect that they might have inadvertently crossed the LAC.

20221015-194201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL Media Rights cross Rs 100-crore mark per match, overall value...

    IPL 2022 Final: Having fair idea of Ahmedabad conditions might give...

    Farmers’, Karnal admin 4th meeting inconclusive; protest to continue

    SC agrees to examine news anchor’s plea against multiple FIRs over...