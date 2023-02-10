The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a conservation assistant and an MTS working with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bellary sub-circle, for demanding bribe from a man for allowing construct work near a prohibited site.

A senior CBI officer said that a case was registered against the accused, conservation assistant Prashant Reddy and multi-tasking staff Yogesh Y, on the allegations of demanding bribe for showing favour to the complainant.

The complainant received a notice requiring him to stop the construction work undertaken by him, alleging that the said construction was within the prohibited area near a protected monument in Bellary.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the MTS for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. Later, the conservation assistant was also nabbed.

The CBI also conducted search operations and recovered Rs 44 lakh in cash and several documents related to the property.

Both the accused persons were produced before the competent court in Bengaluru on Friday, which remanded them to judicial custody.

