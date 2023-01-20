In its ongoing operation against the Khalistani terror-gangster nexus, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two associates of Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike in Punjab, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rajan Bhatti, a resident of Gurdaspur and Kanwaljeet Singh alias Chinna, a resident of Makhu, Ferozepur in Punjab.

Bhatti has over 15 previous crimes to his name and was wanted in an FIR registered in Mohali, regarding target killings and disturbing communal harmony in Punjab on the directions of Khalistani terrorists Landa Harike and Harvinder Singh Rinda.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manishi Chandra, Bhatti was apprehended and on his disclosures and following technical analysis, Singh was also apprehended in a joint operation with Punjab Police, Chinna was also apprehended.

“Chinna along with an accomplice was zeroed in near Didar Hotel, Beas, Amritsar rural. The local police station concerned was informed and a team from Beas police station joined the Delhi Police team for a joint raid,” said the DCP.

“Upon being cornered, the two suspects took off in different directions after opening fire on the raiding joint police team. In a brief exchange of fire, Special Cell’s constable Yogesh got hit in his foot. However, determined police action saw apprehension of Chinna without any further injury to any person,” said the official.

His accomplice (name withheld for operational reasons), however, managed to escape in the melee.

“Accused Bhatti was handling Chinna for receiving and pushing drone-dropped drugs and firearms in Punjab. Landa Harike had tasked Rajan and Chinna for the elimination of two targets in Punjab,” the DCP said.

20230120-195001