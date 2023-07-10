A Special Vyapam Court in Gwalior has awarded four-year rigorous imprisonment to Balram Yadav (impersonator) and Akhilesh Kumar (candidate) in a case related to impersonation in police constable recruitment exam in 2012.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 13,100 on each of them.

The CBI had registered the case in 2015 on the orders of the Supreme Court, taking took over the investigation from the Bhind Dehat police station in Madhya Pradesh.

“The case was lodged against Akhilesh on the allegations of impersonation in the constable recruitment examination by Vyapam, Bhopal, in 2012. It was alleged that a police inquiry was conducted by CSP, Bhind, during which signatures, handwritings and thumb impressions on the OMR sheet and RASA attendance sheet, used by Akhilesh, did not match with the specimens submitted by the candidate,” a CBI official said.

During investigation, it was revealed that a middleman arranged a solver named Balram Yadav in lieu of Rs 70,000 for Akhilesh through another middleman. The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against four accused persons, including the candidate, solver and two middlemen, before the designated court in Gwalior.

The trial court found the candidate and solver guilty and convicted them. The two middlemen were acquitted by the court.

