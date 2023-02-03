INDIA

Two Bengaluru cops suspended for extorting couple

Two police personnel were suspended on Friday for allegedly extorting money from a couple here.

Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Nagesh were patrolling staff attached to Sampigehalli police station in the city.

The action has been taken following a complaint by the couple to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy.

On December 8, Karthik and his wife were walking back to their residence on the premises of the Manyata Tech Park after attending a birthday party at 12.30 a.m.

The accused cops stopped the couple and told them that they were not supposed to walk in the area after 11 p.m. They harassed the couple by questioning them about their relationship.

When asked for identity cards, the couple showed them images of their Aadhaar cards in the mobile. At this, the policemen snatched their mobiles and demanded Rs 3,000 as fine.

They had also threatened the couple with “serious consequences” if they failed to pay up. The couple had made a payment of Rs 1,000 by using QR code and reached home.

Later, they had lodged a complaint with the Police Commissioner following which a departmental inquiry was ordered.

