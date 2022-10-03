INDIA

Two bikers returning from Durga Puja killed in Assam accident

Two bike riders died in an accident in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Papu Gogoi and Bipul Gogoi.

A police officer of Nagaon district said that the incident happened in the Samaguri area this morning when the duo was coming from attending Durga Puja in a pandal nearby their home. Their bike suffered a head-on collision with a 10-wheeler truck on the highway.

Both of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Police have said that the truck driver ran from the spot with the vehicle. The police stations were informed about the incident to nab the driver.

Meanwhile, the two bodies were sent for autopsy.

According to police, the deceased were residents of Borhat village in Charaideo district. The unfortunate news of their death has bought grief to the locality in the midst of festivities.

