Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that two MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Telangana hold forged educational certificates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu universities.

“Looks like we have too many MunnaBhai, MBBS types in BJP,” tweeted KTR, who is also a minister in Telangana cabinet.

“2 BJP MPs from Telangana are also allegedly Fake Certificate holders… Have forged certificates from Rajasthan & TN universities,” he wrote.

“Isn’t it a criminal offence to lie in your election affidavit on whose basis MP gets elected? Should the LS speaker not ascertain & disqualify if found guilty?,” he asked.

Last week, KTR had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering to show his degrees.

“I have a Masters Degree in Biotechnology from Pune University. Also have a Masters Degree in Business Administration from City University of New York. Can share both certificates publicly. Just Saying,” KTR had tweeted after Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Modi.

The court had set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the Public Information Officer (PIO) of PMO and PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader also took a dig at the Prime Minister for his direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to spare any corrupt person.

“With exceptions of ……,” tweeted KTR, who posted a video clip of Modi’s speech at CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

“Joke of the century,” added the BRS leader.

