INDIA

Two BJP MPs from Telangana hold ‘forged’ certificates: KTR

NewsWire
0
0

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that two MPs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Telangana hold forged educational certificates from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu universities.

“Looks like we have too many MunnaBhai, MBBS types in BJP,” tweeted KTR, who is also a minister in Telangana cabinet.

“2 BJP MPs from Telangana are also allegedly Fake Certificate holders… Have forged certificates from Rajasthan & TN universities,” he wrote.

“Isn’t it a criminal offence to lie in your election affidavit on whose basis MP gets elected? Should the LS speaker not ascertain & disqualify if found guilty?,” he asked.

Last week, KTR had mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by offering to show his degrees.

“I have a Masters Degree in Biotechnology from Pune University. Also have a Masters Degree in Business Administration from City University of New York. Can share both certificates publicly. Just Saying,” KTR had tweeted after Gujarat High Court ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificate of Prime Minister Modi.

The court had set aside the order of the Chief Information Commission (CIC) directing the Public Information Officer (PIO) of PMO and PIOs of Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of Modi’s graduate and postgraduate degrees.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader also took a dig at the Prime Minister for his direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to spare any corrupt person.

“With exceptions of ……,” tweeted KTR, who posted a video clip of Modi’s speech at CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

“Joke of the century,” added the BRS leader.

20230404-113405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT raids at media group Dainik Bhaskar’s premises across country

    IANS-CVoter National Mood Tracker: Majority Indians believe Adhir Ranjan’s comments about...

    Trinamool, BJP trade blame for scuffle at Netaji statue garlanding

    Mithali, Ganguly lead tributes to Jhulan Goswami, say the pace bowler...