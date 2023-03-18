INDIA

Two Blinkit delivery boys assaulted in Delhi, FIR registered

Two delivery boys of Blinkit app were allegedly thrashed by some men for not having a change to be returned to them, in West the Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area, an official said on Saturday.

Police said that they have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Rajouri Garden police station wherein information of physical assault on Blinkit delivery boys was given following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On enquiry, it was found that two boys namely Aman, a resident of Begampur area and Gurpal Singh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, were physically assaulted at a house in Rajouri Garden,” said a senior police official.

The statement of injured Gurpal Singh was recorded wherein he alleged that he went to the house to deliver groceries worth Rs 1655.

“One Tarun Suri opened the door and he started misbehaving with delivery boys over change of money. The argument led to physical assault to the delivery boys. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the official.

“The alleged persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery boys stating that they had misbehaved and used abusive words with women present in the house. Necessary action is being taken,” the official added.

