INDIA

Two B’luru schools get bomb threats, premises vacated

NewsWire
0
0

Bomb threats were made on Friday at two international schools situated in the outskirts of Bengaluru following which the police rushed bomb squads to the spot and the premises were emptied.

The students and the staff were immediately vacated and the police cordoned off the area.

The bomb threats were given through the official email ids of the schools — Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police station limits.

Tension prevailed in the premises of the schools as parents rushed to the area.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated that following the bomb threats to, the police department has initiated necessary action and the situation was being handled.

The police have initiated investigations into who has sent the bomb threats. The incident has triggered panic among the parents as SSLC (Class 10) exams are going on in the state.

20220408-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Unitech promoters shifted to Mumbai prisons from Tihar

    ED questions Trinamool leader over Saradha scam (Ld)

    PM hits out at Cong for disrupting parliament, says expose them

    MP govt to provide subsidies to films with 70% local artists