Bomb threats were made on Friday at two international schools situated in the outskirts of Bengaluru following which the police rushed bomb squads to the spot and the premises were emptied.

The students and the staff were immediately vacated and the police cordoned off the area.

The bomb threats were given through the official email ids of the schools — Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police station limits.

Tension prevailed in the premises of the schools as parents rushed to the area.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant stated that following the bomb threats to, the police department has initiated necessary action and the situation was being handled.

The police have initiated investigations into who has sent the bomb threats. The incident has triggered panic among the parents as SSLC (Class 10) exams are going on in the state.

