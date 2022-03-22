INDIA

Two bodies found in drain near Delhi’s IIC, police suspect murder

Bodies of two men from Bihar were found in a drain near the India International Centre in the national capital on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad, 34, both residents of district Araria in Bihar.

DCP, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is in process,” she said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that they received a call at 6.24 p.m. stating that two people have fallen into a drain at the India International Centre, Lodhi Estate.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the site,” he said, adding that fire officials who reached the spot found the highly bloated bodies floating on the sewage water.

